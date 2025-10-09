National Workshop in Tirupati Charts Roadmap to Strengthen India’s Cooperative Sector

In a major step toward advancing India’s cooperative movement, the Ministry of Cooperation successfully organized a two-day National-Level Workshop and Review Meeting on Strengthening the Cooperative Sector in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The event brought together a wide spectrum of participants — including Secretaries and Registrars of Cooperative Societies (RCS) from States and Union Territories, representatives from NABARD, senior officials from RBI, and key stakeholders from cooperative organizations nationwide.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, in the presence of Shri Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary, and senior officers of the Ministry. The discussions focused on digital transformation, financial inclusion, diversification of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and the implementation of large-scale cooperative initiatives aligned with the vision of Sahkar Se Samriddhi (Prosperity through Cooperation).

Strengthening the Cooperative Movement: Sahkar Se Samriddhi in Action

In his keynote address, Dr. Bhutani underscored the crucial role of cooperatives as the bedrock of India’s rural economy, noting that the movement has now expanded beyond traditional sectors like agriculture and credit into healthcare, value-chain integration, and service industries.

He emphasized that the Ministry’s vision is to blend technology with institutional and human capacity-building, ensuring that cooperatives remain people-centric, transparent, and future-ready. “The cooperative model is not only about economic prosperity but about social inclusion and empowerment,” Dr. Bhutani stated, urging state governments to adopt innovative and data-driven governance systems.

Digital Transformation: Computerization of PACS, ARDBs, and RCS Offices

A dedicated session on computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs), and Registrar of Cooperative Societies offices was one of the workshop’s highlights.

Participants discussed the nationwide digital transformation of PACS, with an emphasis on:

Building digital capacity for PACS staff and members.

Enabling PACS to function as one-stop shops for credit, procurement, agri-input supply, and warehousing.

Integrating PACS operations with online monitoring platforms for transparency and accountability.

NABARD presented detailed updates on software development, hardware procurement, and training initiatives, underscoring the progress made under the PACS computerization project, one of the key pillars of the cooperative reforms.

Dr. Bhutani emphasized that digitization will enhance financial transparency, minimize delays, and empower rural farmers by giving them direct access to digital cooperative services.

World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan: A Transformational Initiative

Another major focus area was the World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector, a flagship project under the Ministry of Cooperation aimed at strengthening India’s food security infrastructure.

The plan envisions the creation of grain storage facilities across 29,000 PACS, beginning with a pilot phase involving 500 PACS. Officials discussed strategies for ensuring economic viability through business diversification, mapping PACS based on land availability, and providing technical and managerial support to guarantee sustainable operations.

The initiative will not only reduce post-harvest losses but also create new income opportunities for rural cooperatives and help stabilize grain markets. The storage plan forms part of India’s broader efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision, ensuring localized food security and rural economic resilience.

Formation of Two Lakh Multipurpose Cooperatives

The Ministry also reviewed progress under the national mission to form and strengthen two lakh multipurpose cooperatives, including PACS, Dairy, and Fishery Cooperatives, across all villages and panchayats.

States were advised to:

Identify potential districts and blocks for new cooperative formations.

Strengthen existing societies through business diversification and enhanced financial linkages .

Promote last-mile connectivity to boost rural livelihoods.

Officials agreed that a robust and diversified cooperative network can play a transformative role in employment generation, women’s empowerment, and value addition at the grassroots level.

Celebrating the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC-2025)

A dedicated session was devoted to preparations for the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC-2025). The Ministry urged States and UTs to organize major events and awareness campaigns throughout the year to highlight the achievements and innovations of Indian cooperatives.

States were encouraged to:

Conduct special outreach initiatives, including the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive .

Institute State-Level Cooperative Awards to recognize outstanding societies.

Leverage social media platforms to showcase success stories and cooperative best practices.

The Ministry emphasized that IYC-2025 offers a global platform to project India’s cooperative achievements and to reinforce the country’s role as a leader in the international cooperative movement.

Addressing Challenges in the Cooperative Banking Sector

A separate session addressed the challenges faced by the Cooperative Banking Sector, with active participation from senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Discussions focused on credit flow constraints, regulatory compliance, risk management, and strengthening cooperative banking governance.

The Ministry reiterated its intent to streamline coordination between regulatory bodies and cooperatives while ensuring that cooperative banks remain financially strong, digitally capable, and socially inclusive.

Showcasing Best Practices and State Innovations

The second day of the workshop opened with the theme “Expanding the Horizons of PACS through Business Diversification.” State and UT representatives presented innovative models and success stories, demonstrating how cooperatives are driving entrepreneurship, microfinance, digital adoption, and sustainable agri-value chains.

States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala shared models on integrated dairy operations, cooperative tourism, and agro-processing, which could serve as replicable frameworks across the country.

Review of National-Level Cooperative Initiatives

The workshop also reviewed the progress of the three national multi-state cooperative societies established under the Atmanirbharta Abhiyan:

National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL)

National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL)

Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL)

These cooperatives have been created to boost India’s exports, promote organic farming, and strengthen seed sovereignty. Officials noted that NCEL’s export activities are expanding rapidly, while NCOL’s organic clusters are helping farmers earn higher incomes through certified production.

Additionally, the implementation of the National Cooperative Database (NCD)—launched in March 2024—was reviewed. Covering 8.4 lakh cooperatives across 30 sectors and over 32 crore members, the NCD provides critical data on membership, operations, financial performance, audits, and infrastructure, enabling evidence-based policy planning.

Cooperatives and Insurance: Expanding Risk Coverage

A key discussion was held on the role of cooperatives in the insurance sector, attended by representatives from IFFCO-Tokio. The session explored how cooperatives can serve as intermediaries to expand rural insurance coverage, particularly for farmers, women entrepreneurs, and small businesses, thus enhancing financial security at the grassroots level.

Towards a Reformed, Transparent, and Future-Ready Cooperative Ecosystem

In his closing address, Dr. Ashish Bhutani commended the States, UTs, and participating institutions for their constructive deliberations and proactive participation. He reiterated that PACS and multi-state cooperatives are the cornerstones of rural economic growth and play a key role in India’s Atmanirbharta and digital transformation journey.

He urged states to adopt the principle of “Reform, Perform, Transform, and Inform” to build a more resilient and transparent cooperative ecosystem. He also called upon all States and UTs to share cooperative data with the NCD to ensure balanced development nationwide.

Dr. Bhutani further emphasized the need for timely implementation of schemes, financial transparency, and diversification of cooperative businesses to generate sustainable rural income and employment. He concluded by thanking the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Cooperation Department for hosting the successful workshop in Tirupati.

The session ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Raman Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, who appreciated the collaborative spirit of state representatives, officials, and stakeholders in collectively advancing the cooperative movement in India.