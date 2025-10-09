Left Menu

Rising Tide of Hate Crimes: A Deep Dive into UK's Alarming Statistics

Hate crimes in England and Wales increased in the year ending March, with racial and religiously motivated incidents rising. Anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish crimes were notably high. In response, police have heightened patrols at key religious sites. Despite an 18% drop in Jewish-targeted crimes, reporting changes affect total data clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:52 IST
Hate crime incidents recorded by police in England and Wales rose over the past year, according to recent data from the UK Home Office. A sharp increase in religiously aggravated and racially motivated cases was noted, with the majority targeting race and religious communities.

A total of 115,990 hate crimes were logged, marking a 2% increase over the previous year. Race-related offences accounted for 71% of these, while religious hate offenses were 7,164. Anti-Muslim incidents hit a record 4,478, with anti-Jewish at 2,873. In response, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced heightened security around religious centers following a high-profile terrorist incident in Manchester.

Despite an 18% reduction in Jewish-targeted hate crimes, a change in reporting systems at the Metropolitan Police leaves some data incomplete. Meanwhile, hate crimes based on sexual orientation and disability saw declines, reflecting a complex but hopeful shift in societal attitudes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

