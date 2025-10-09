Left Menu

Human Rights Under Siege in Bangladesh: Allegations Against Interim Government

International rights groups have accused Muhammad Yunus's interim government in Bangladesh of suppressing dissent, particularly targeting supporters of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Human Rights Watch reported the misuse of counterterrorism laws for arrests. The situation has raised human rights concerns and calls for UN intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:24 IST
In a stark report released Thursday, international rights organizations accused the Bangladesh interim government, spearheaded by Muhammad Yunus, of stifling dissent and targeting supporters of the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. These claims highlight increasing human rights concerns within the country.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch has suggested that the government is leveraging recently amended counterterrorism laws to justify the arrest of Awami League supporters. This development poses a threat to political plurality and the freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

The United Nations has been urged to address arbitrary detentions and promote lawful civil rights practices. As political conflict escalates, calls grow for easing tensions and safeguarding the rights of journalists and activists across Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

