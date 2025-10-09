EU Investigates Hungary's Alleged Espionage
The European Commission is initiating an internal probe into claims of espionage by Hungary against EU institutions. This follows a joint investigation involving Direkt36 and major European publications. Hungary’s Foreign Minister refutes the allegations, stating he is unaware of any such espionage activities.
The European Commission has announced the establishment of an internal group to investigate allegations that Hungary has been spying on European institutions. This decision comes after a joint investigation by Hungarian nonprofit investigative journalism group Direkt36, Belgium's De Tijd, and German magazine Der Spiegel.
The Commission is taking the allegations seriously, particularly claims of espionage by a Hungarian intelligence service targeting the EU and its personnel. A spokesperson confirmed the Commission's initiative to address the seriousness of these claims.
In response, a spokesperson for Hungary's permanent representation to the EU stated that during a committee meeting, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto denied any knowledge of procedures resembling the claims reported by investigative portals.
