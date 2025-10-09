EU Investigates Hungary's Alleged Espionage

The European Commission has announced the establishment of an internal group to investigate allegations that Hungary has been spying on European institutions. This decision comes after a joint investigation by Hungarian nonprofit investigative journalism group Direkt36, Belgium's De Tijd, and German magazine Der Spiegel.

The Commission is taking the allegations seriously, particularly claims of espionage by a Hungarian intelligence service targeting the EU and its personnel. A spokesperson confirmed the Commission's initiative to address the seriousness of these claims.

In response, a spokesperson for Hungary's permanent representation to the EU stated that during a committee meeting, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto denied any knowledge of procedures resembling the claims reported by investigative portals.

(With inputs from agencies.)