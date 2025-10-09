Left Menu

Sub-Divisional Officer's Vehicle Overturns in Suspicious Sand Chase

A sub-divisional officer in Maharashtra, Madhuri Tikhe, and her husband were injured when their vehicle overturned while pursuing a truck suspected of illegal sand transport. The mishap occurred after another vehicle repeatedly blocked their path. A police investigation has been initiated against the elusive drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra sub-divisional officer and her husband sustained injuries when their vehicle overturned on Thursday morning. The accident occurred during a high-stakes chase of a truck suspected of illegal sand transport in Bhandara district. Officer Madhuri Tikhe, aged 32, was on duty inspecting sand-carrying vehicles when the incident unfolded.

The officer noted a suspicious truck with the registration number MH-36 AA-4106. Through a government app, she discovered the truck lacked essential documentation. As Tikhe attempted to stop the truck, a Bolero vehicle deliberately impeded her chase, applying sudden brakes that eventually forced her vehicle off the road, causing it to overturn.

The drivers of both the truck and the Bolero are believed to have been cooperating to evade official efforts to halt illegal sand transport. Police have registered a case at Kardha police station, as the search for the absconding drivers continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

