Sub-Divisional Officer's Vehicle Overturns in Suspicious Sand Chase

A Maharashtra sub-divisional officer and her husband sustained injuries when their vehicle overturned on Thursday morning. The accident occurred during a high-stakes chase of a truck suspected of illegal sand transport in Bhandara district. Officer Madhuri Tikhe, aged 32, was on duty inspecting sand-carrying vehicles when the incident unfolded.

The officer noted a suspicious truck with the registration number MH-36 AA-4106. Through a government app, she discovered the truck lacked essential documentation. As Tikhe attempted to stop the truck, a Bolero vehicle deliberately impeded her chase, applying sudden brakes that eventually forced her vehicle off the road, causing it to overturn.

The drivers of both the truck and the Bolero are believed to have been cooperating to evade official efforts to halt illegal sand transport. Police have registered a case at Kardha police station, as the search for the absconding drivers continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)