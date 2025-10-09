Left Menu

MCOCA Invoked: Mumbai's Latest Crime Saga Unfolds

Mumbai police have applied the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a high-profile kidnapping and extortion case involving a drug dealer and his associate. Key figures in the case include Salim Dola and Anwar Shaikh. The incident centers around an unfinished drug deal, leading to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:33 IST
Mumbai's law enforcement has taken decisive action by applying the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to a case involving the abduction of a drug dealer and his associate. This development marks a significant turn in a crime saga that initially began as a failed drug manufacturing deal.

The police have charged a total of 19 individuals, including the notorious drug trafficker Salim Dola and Anwar Shaikh, brother of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel. A comprehensive chargesheet was presented in a Special MCOCA court, underscoring the gravity of the offences committed.

The case's origins lie in the kidnapping of Sajid Electricwala and Shabbir Mubarak Siddhique on June 12. The duo was believed to have been coerced for money tied to a botched mephedrone deal. Subsequent investigations led to the arrests of 14 suspects, unravelling a complex web of organised crime and illegal drug activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

