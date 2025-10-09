Tragic Turn in Delhi: Dream Gift Turns to Heartache
Radhey Shyam, instead of celebrating his son Viresh's 25th birthday, is mourning him after a fatal stabbing in a park in Delhi. Viresh, a CCTV camera seller, was attacked during a robbery. His father had saved to gift him land. Four suspects are in police custody.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, Radhey Shyam is mourning his son Viresh instead of celebrating his 25th birthday. Viresh, a promising young man who sold CCTV cameras, was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden.
Radhey Shyam, who earns a modest income as a security guard, had saved diligently to gift his son a plot of land, a symbol of his love and dreams for Viresh. Neighbors and family described Viresh as decent and respectful, a young man with aspirations to uplift his family.
The police have apprehended four individuals in connection to the crime. As Delhi grapples with this tragedy, Viresh's family demands justice, emphasizing the need for severe punishment for those responsible for this heinous act.
