Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Delhi: Dream Gift Turns to Heartache

Radhey Shyam, instead of celebrating his son Viresh's 25th birthday, is mourning him after a fatal stabbing in a park in Delhi. Viresh, a CCTV camera seller, was attacked during a robbery. His father had saved to gift him land. Four suspects are in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:44 IST
Tragic Turn in Delhi: Dream Gift Turns to Heartache
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Radhey Shyam is mourning his son Viresh instead of celebrating his 25th birthday. Viresh, a promising young man who sold CCTV cameras, was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

Radhey Shyam, who earns a modest income as a security guard, had saved diligently to gift his son a plot of land, a symbol of his love and dreams for Viresh. Neighbors and family described Viresh as decent and respectful, a young man with aspirations to uplift his family.

The police have apprehended four individuals in connection to the crime. As Delhi grapples with this tragedy, Viresh's family demands justice, emphasizing the need for severe punishment for those responsible for this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

 Global
2
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

 Global
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
4
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025