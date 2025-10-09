Tragic Turn in Delhi: Dream Gift Turns to Heartache

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Radhey Shyam is mourning his son Viresh instead of celebrating his 25th birthday. Viresh, a promising young man who sold CCTV cameras, was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

Radhey Shyam, who earns a modest income as a security guard, had saved diligently to gift his son a plot of land, a symbol of his love and dreams for Viresh. Neighbors and family described Viresh as decent and respectful, a young man with aspirations to uplift his family.

The police have apprehended four individuals in connection to the crime. As Delhi grapples with this tragedy, Viresh's family demands justice, emphasizing the need for severe punishment for those responsible for this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)