High Court Chronicles: From Dowry Harassment to Election Symbols

The Delhi High Court made significant judicial decisions recently, addressing topics from dowry harassment to election symbols.

In one case, the court quashed an FIR against a woman's in-laws following her grave allegations. Another case denied bail to an accused involved in a tragic dowry death, underlining the court's stand against dowry-related crimes.

Furthermore, the court tackled electoral issues by directing a common symbol for the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, affirming EVM usage against a PIL, and even received family drama when Karisma Kapoor's children testified against their stepmother.

