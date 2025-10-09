High Court Chronicles: From Dowry Harassment to Election Symbols
The Delhi High Court delivers several key rulings, including the quashing of a dowry-harassment FIR, decisions on election symbols, and refusing anticipatory bail in a dowry death case. The court also upholds the use of EVMs and deals with accusations by Karisma Kapoor's children against their stepmother.
The Delhi High Court made significant judicial decisions recently, addressing topics from dowry harassment to election symbols.
In one case, the court quashed an FIR against a woman's in-laws following her grave allegations. Another case denied bail to an accused involved in a tragic dowry death, underlining the court's stand against dowry-related crimes.
Furthermore, the court tackled electoral issues by directing a common symbol for the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, affirming EVM usage against a PIL, and even received family drama when Karisma Kapoor's children testified against their stepmother.
