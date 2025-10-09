Left Menu

High Court Chronicles: From Dowry Harassment to Election Symbols

The Delhi High Court delivers several key rulings, including the quashing of a dowry-harassment FIR, decisions on election symbols, and refusing anticipatory bail in a dowry death case. The court also upholds the use of EVMs and deals with accusations by Karisma Kapoor's children against their stepmother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:47 IST
The Delhi High Court made significant judicial decisions recently, addressing topics from dowry harassment to election symbols.

In one case, the court quashed an FIR against a woman's in-laws following her grave allegations. Another case denied bail to an accused involved in a tragic dowry death, underlining the court's stand against dowry-related crimes.

Furthermore, the court tackled electoral issues by directing a common symbol for the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, affirming EVM usage against a PIL, and even received family drama when Karisma Kapoor's children testified against their stepmother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

