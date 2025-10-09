Army Revamps Fitness Norms for Enhanced Combat Readiness

The Army is set to overhaul its physical fitness standards, intending to implement new combined testing protocols for ranks ranging from Agniveers to top-ranking officers. The revised guidelines, slated for initiation on April 1, 2026, will mandate all personnel, including commanders, to clear the exams twice yearly.

Under the current system, separate physical tests were limited to lower-ranking soldiers and officers under 50. With the impending changes, the age criterion for mandatory tests extends to 60, ensuring even senior officers maintain combat readiness, officials revealed.

Emphasizing physical fitness as a cornerstone of military efficacy, the document outlines endurance, strength, and agility as prerequisites for handling modern, dynamic warfare environments. It also stresses the necessity for commanders to lead by example, anchoring the crucial human element in mission success.

(With inputs from agencies.)