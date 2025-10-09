Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Landmark Agreement

Israel and Hamas have signed an agreement to cease fire and exchange hostages, marking a significant progress in President Trump's initiative to end the Gaza conflict. This deal includes Israel's partial withdrawal from Gaza and the release of prisoners. Netanyahu and Trump anticipate lasting peace, though challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An historic agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been reached, signaling a potential end to the two-year war in Gaza. The deal, coming as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, involves a ceasefire and exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Following indirect negotiations in Egypt, both parties have agreed on terms that include Israel's partial withdrawal from Gaza and a promise by Hamas to release all hostages. Trump described the agreement as a step toward lasting peace, with humanitarian aid streams set to alleviate the crisis in Gaza.

While the international community praises the accord, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu must still secure ratification from his government. With obstacles yet to be overcome, including finalizing prisoner lists and the future governance of Gaza, the region watches closely as this delicate peace treaty unfolds.

