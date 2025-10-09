Shocking Heist: Brutal Attack in Sawai Madhopur

A heinous crime unfolded in Sawai Madhopur when a 65-year-old woman, Kamla Devi, became the victim of a brutal attack. She was lured by Ramavtar alias Kadu Bairwa and his accomplice, Tanu alias Sonia, under the guise of work.

On Wednesday, Devi's family filed a missing person report after she failed to return home. Police later found her injured, with severed feet and missing anklets, near Jat Baroda road.

Thanks to technical surveillance, law enforcement apprehended the suspects, who confessed. Devi is in critical care, underscoring the vile nature of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)