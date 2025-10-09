Shocking Heist: Brutal Attack in Sawai Madhopur
A 65-year-old woman in Sawai Madhopur, Kamla Devi, was violently attacked by Ramavtar and Tanu, who severed her feet to steal her silver anklets. The suspects were arrested following technical surveillance. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition after crawling to seek help.
- India
A heinous crime unfolded in Sawai Madhopur when a 65-year-old woman, Kamla Devi, became the victim of a brutal attack. She was lured by Ramavtar alias Kadu Bairwa and his accomplice, Tanu alias Sonia, under the guise of work.
On Wednesday, Devi's family filed a missing person report after she failed to return home. Police later found her injured, with severed feet and missing anklets, near Jat Baroda road.
Thanks to technical surveillance, law enforcement apprehended the suspects, who confessed. Devi is in critical care, underscoring the vile nature of the crime.
