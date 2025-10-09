Elderly Man Loses Crore in WhatsApp Share Trading Scam

A local 72-year-old has been swindled out of Rs 1.39 crore in a fraudulent share trading scheme conducted via WhatsApp groups, according to the police on Thursday.

The scam occurred between July and September 2025, with fraudsters coercing the victim into investing in shares by promising high returns. They included the resident in WhatsApp groups and sent bogus 'investment' links, prompting hefty payments.

When the victim questioned the lack of promised returns, the fraudsters ceased communication, revealing the scam. The police have registered a First Information Report and are actively searching for the culprits.

