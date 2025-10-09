Counterfeit Currency Scandal: Repeat Offender Nabbed

A man aged 62 has been taken into custody in Kuruppampadi for possessing counterfeit currency, according to local police reports from Thursday.

Abdul Rasheed, hailing from Pathanapuram in Kollam, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to use a fake Rs 500 note at a Payyal Junction stationery shop on Wednesday night. The shop owner's suspicions led to police involvement.

Authorities discovered 23 counterfeit Rs 500 notes and Rs 12,000 in genuine currency in Rasheed's possession. The counterfeit notes were of inferior quality, some with duplicate serial numbers.

During police questioning, Rasheed admitted to purchasing Rs 30,000 worth of fake notes for Rs 10,000 in real currency from a source in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

With a criminal record involving similar offenses across Kerala, Rasheed had been previously arrested in Palakkad, where printing equipment was seized from him. He was only recently released from judicial custody three weeks prior.

The accused has now been presented before the court and is under remand in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

