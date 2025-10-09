Left Menu

Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Activist in Arms Case

Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's application for anticipatory bail was denied by the Dakshina Kannada Sessions Court. He is accused of offences under the Arms Act from a 2021 case. The court found the charges serious, stating that granting bail could impede justice, despite his legal team's arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:41 IST
  • India

The Dakshina Kannada Sessions Court has refused the anticipatory bail plea of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, involved in a 2021 case of alleged illegal arms possession and attempted violence.

Sources indicate the charges invoke the Arms Act, with provisions leading to up to a decade-long imprisonment. The legal battle intensifies as the Advocate General's office highlights Shetty's evasion tactics across jurisdictions to dodge arrest.

Shetty's lawyers had sought protection from arbitrary detention, urging for bail until trial. Nonetheless, the court deemed the accusations serious enough to deny bail, emphasizing the need to uphold the judicial process.

