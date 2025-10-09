Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Unveils 100-Day Action Plan for Andhra Pradesh Fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan revealed a strategic 100-day roadmap to address issues faced by local fishermen. Pledging practical measures and solutions, Kalyan highlighted ongoing discussions and plans for a coastal protective wall. Additionally, he emphasized eco-friendly industrial operations and the need for pollution control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:44 IST
Pawan Kalyan Unveils 100-Day Action Plan for Andhra Pradesh Fishermen
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has unveiled a 100-day roadmap aimed at addressing the concerns of fishermen in his district, emphasizing practical over symbolic measures. During a press release, Kalyan assured that preliminary solutions would be established within this period for every issue fishermen encounter.

Key discussions are underway in Machilipatnam and Antarvedi concerning fishing and fish landing issues. Highlighting the need for durable solutions, Kalyan pointed out coastal erosion, particularly at Uppada, and revealed plans to construct a protective coastal wall valued at over Rs 300 crore.

Kalyan also addressed alleged harbor design flaws, pollution control, and underlined the importance of maintaining environmental balance amid industrial expansion, stressing that solutions transcend political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025