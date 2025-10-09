Pawan Kalyan Unveils 100-Day Action Plan for Andhra Pradesh Fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has unveiled a 100-day roadmap aimed at addressing the concerns of fishermen in his district, emphasizing practical over symbolic measures. During a press release, Kalyan assured that preliminary solutions would be established within this period for every issue fishermen encounter.

Key discussions are underway in Machilipatnam and Antarvedi concerning fishing and fish landing issues. Highlighting the need for durable solutions, Kalyan pointed out coastal erosion, particularly at Uppada, and revealed plans to construct a protective coastal wall valued at over Rs 300 crore.

Kalyan also addressed alleged harbor design flaws, pollution control, and underlined the importance of maintaining environmental balance amid industrial expansion, stressing that solutions transcend political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)