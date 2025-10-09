Life Convict Succumbs Amidst Double Murder History

A life convict and central figure in high-profile murders has died at Stanley Government Hospital due to health complications, police confirmed.

Nagendran, aged 65, was admitted in July after severe stomach pain and his condition deteriorated rapidly until his death this Thursday.

A life sentence since 2001 followed his conviction for murdering AIADMK's Stanley Shanmugam, while he remained the prime accused in the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong last year.