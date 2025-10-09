Life Convict Succumbs Amidst Double Murder History
Nagendran, convicted for murder and linked to the death of a former Tamil Nadu BSP president, died at Stanley Government Hospital. Suffering from stomach pain since July, his condition worsened until his passing on Thursday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2001 murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A life convict and central figure in high-profile murders has died at Stanley Government Hospital due to health complications, police confirmed.
Nagendran, aged 65, was admitted in July after severe stomach pain and his condition deteriorated rapidly until his death this Thursday.
A life sentence since 2001 followed his conviction for murdering AIADMK's Stanley Shanmugam, while he remained the prime accused in the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong last year.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayawati Debunks Rumors of Azam Khan's BSP Switch at Lucknow Rally
Mayawati's Call for Unity: Akash Anand's Rise in BSP
Mayawati Accuses Rivals of Secret Alliances to Block BSP's Return
Mayawati Declares BSP's Solo Election Strategy in UP
Justice Delivered: Life Imprisonment for Former BSP Councillor in 2004 Murder Case