Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh has deferred its Panchayati Raj elections, initially set for December 2025-January 2026, due to extensive road damage from natural disasters. The decision, aimed at ensuring safe polling conditions, has been criticized by the BJP, alleging it as a pretext by the Congress government to avoid electoral scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy
The Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh, originally scheduled for December 2025 to January 2026, have been postponed. This decision follows severe road damages across the state due to recent natural calamities, as stated in an official announcement issued on Thursday.

The notification, signed by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, emphasized the need for safe and accessible voting conditions. Anirudh Singh, the state's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, indicated that elections might proceed as planned if road connectivity is restored by the original timeline.

The BJP criticized the move as a calculated maneuver by the Congress-led government to avoid electoral defeat. Natural disasters this monsoon, including cloudbursts and landslides, resulted in widespread devastation, prompting requests from district authorities to delay elections under the Disaster Management Act for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

