Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

The United Nations is preparing to launch a major humanitarian operation in Gaza following a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Announced by a senior UN official, the plan involves delivering much-needed aid to the besieged enclave within the first 60 days of the ceasefire.

The UN aims to channel hundreds of trucks into Gaza daily, delivering food, medical supplies, and emergency relief to over two million residents. This initiative seeks to combat famine affecting half a million people and provide shelter and nutrition assistance as the region braces for winter.

The agreement comes amid mounting humanitarian concerns following prolonged conflict, which exacerbated an already dire situation. The UN stresses the necessity for safe and ongoing access for its workers and calls for removal of red tape to effectively execute these life-saving measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)