Wildlife Trafficker Busted: Online Sales of Prohibited Items Uncovered

A man was arrested for selling prohibited wildlife products online, posing as a Vastu and energy guru. He sold these items as charms for business prosperity, operating across multiple Indian states. Authorities recovered illegal wildlife materials worth Rs 20 lakh.

In a significant operation against illegal wildlife trade, a man identified as Sahil Gaur alias Sahil Sharma was arrested in Jhunjhunu for allegedly selling prohibited wildlife products online. The joint action by the Delhi Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Jhunjhunu Forest Department culminated in his arrest on Thursday.

Gaur, a resident of Mandrela, Jhunjhunu, had been under surveillance for six months. Authorities disclosed he was operating social media accounts, masquerading as a Vastu and energy guru. He marketed his wildlife products as mystical charms for business prosperity and success, targeting clients across several Indian states.

The accused reportedly organized 'tantra packages', with prices ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh. He was captured while delivering illegal wildlife goods at Jhunjhunu Railway Station. Authorities seized contraband worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, such as owl claws, boar teeth, and musk pods.

