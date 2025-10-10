Triumph and Trials: Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and release of hostages, marking a pivotal moment in efforts to end the Gaza conflict. Mediated by the U.S., the deal promises relief efforts in Gaza but faces opposition and unresolved issues such as the fate of prominent Palestinian prisoners.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement on Thursday, marking a potential end to the two-year war in Gaza. Mediated by the U.S., the agreement also includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
The deal was warmly welcomed by both Israelis and Palestinians, offering hope for a respite from the conflict that has resulted in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths. However, numerous hurdles remain, including the finalization of prisoners to be released and the future governance of the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Despite the deal's announcement, tensions persist with ongoing military activity and internal political opposition in Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump, who facilitated the agreement, expressed optimism for lasting peace in the region, yet challenges such as Hamas's disarmament and Israeli political consensus loom large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.
Shift in Hamas posture led to deal, with militants seeing hostages as more of a liability than asset, US officials say, reports AP.
President Trump's peace plan will bring relief to hostages, civilian population in Gaza and whole world: UK PM Starmer.
The deal is a real breakthrough: UK PM Starmer on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.
PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump.