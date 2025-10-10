Left Menu

Triumph and Trials: Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and release of hostages, marking a pivotal moment in efforts to end the Gaza conflict. Mediated by the U.S., the deal promises relief efforts in Gaza but faces opposition and unresolved issues such as the fate of prominent Palestinian prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:14 IST
Triumph and Trials: Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement on Thursday, marking a potential end to the two-year war in Gaza. Mediated by the U.S., the agreement also includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The deal was warmly welcomed by both Israelis and Palestinians, offering hope for a respite from the conflict that has resulted in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths. However, numerous hurdles remain, including the finalization of prisoners to be released and the future governance of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Despite the deal's announcement, tensions persist with ongoing military activity and internal political opposition in Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump, who facilitated the agreement, expressed optimism for lasting peace in the region, yet challenges such as Hamas's disarmament and Israeli political consensus loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
2
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
3
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
4
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025