Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord
The Israeli cabinet has given the green light to a crucial ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the development on Friday, marking a potential turning point in the troubled Palestinian-Israeli relations and raising hopes for peace in the region.
Updated: 10-10-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:59 IST
This landmark agreement is expected to ease longstanding hostilities and improve diplomatic relations between the conflicting entities.
The ceasefire and hostage arrangement could pave the way for further negotiations, enhancing prospects for sustained peace efforts and stability in the troubled regions.
