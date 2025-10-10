Left Menu

Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

The Israeli cabinet has given the green light to a crucial ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the development on Friday, marking a potential turning point in the troubled Palestinian-Israeli relations and raising hopes for peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:59 IST
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant breakthrough, the Israeli government has sanctioned a new ceasefire and hostage deal with Gaza. Early on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the cabinet's approval, signaling a potential reduction in regional tensions.

This landmark agreement is expected to ease longstanding hostilities and improve diplomatic relations between the conflicting entities.

The ceasefire and hostage arrangement could pave the way for further negotiations, enhancing prospects for sustained peace efforts and stability in the troubled regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has hit off a southern province, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magni...

 Global
2
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
3
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
4
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025