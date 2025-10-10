Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

In a significant breakthrough, the Israeli government has sanctioned a new ceasefire and hostage deal with Gaza. Early on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the cabinet's approval, signaling a potential reduction in regional tensions.

This landmark agreement is expected to ease longstanding hostilities and improve diplomatic relations between the conflicting entities.

The ceasefire and hostage arrangement could pave the way for further negotiations, enhancing prospects for sustained peace efforts and stability in the troubled regions.

