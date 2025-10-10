New Zealand Cuts Passport Wait Times to Just Seven Days Under Efficiency Drive

In a major boost for travellers, Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced that passport processing times in New Zealand have been reduced dramatically — with the average wait time now just seven days, compared to 25 days when Labour was last in Government.

“This represents a dramatic improvement in passport processing efficiency, with New Zealanders now receiving their passports three times faster than in October 2023,” said Ms van Velden.

According to the Minister, standard passport applications that once took nearly a month to process are now completed in a single week. “We are fixing what matters to Kiwis and their families,” she added. “This enhanced efficiency demonstrates the Government's commitment to delivering better value and service to New Zealanders.”

The Ministry reports that 99.5 per cent of all passport applications are now processed within ten working days of receiving a correct and complete application. Ms van Velden praised the Department of Internal Affairs for “consistently answering the call to boost efficiency and bring tangible benefits to Kiwis.”

Key Drivers Behind the Efficiency Gains

The Department attributes this turnaround to a range of operational reforms. These include:

A shift to digital-first processing , reducing reliance on paper-based applications.

Cross-skilling staff across both passport and citizenship services to enhance flexibility.

Automation of identity proofing services, streamlining verification steps that previously required manual intervention.

These changes have allowed the Department to redeploy staff more efficiently and handle peak volumes with fewer delays.

Preparing for Increased Demand

The improvements come at a crucial time, as the Department anticipates a surge in applications from December onwards, coinciding with the expiration of the first wave of ten-year passports issued in 2015.

Ms van Velden has directed the Department to identify further efficiency gains to ensure continued service quality even under higher demand. “New Zealanders can now plan their travel with confidence, knowing their passport will arrive when they need it,” she said.

A Broader Vision for Public Service Reform

The announcement forms part of a broader government agenda focused on improving public sector performance through digital transformation and streamlined processes. The Ministry’s success in passport processing is expected to serve as a model for other agencies seeking to improve delivery times and reduce administrative overhead.

With New Zealanders increasingly turning to online platforms for essential services, the Government aims to maintain this momentum by expanding digital accessibility, enhancing staff training, and implementing modern technologies to deliver faster, more reliable results.