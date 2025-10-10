Canterbury to Gain 65 New Social Homes as Government Boosts Community Housing

More than 65 new social homes will soon rise across Canterbury as part of the Government’s ongoing effort to strengthen New Zealand’s social housing network. Housing Minister Chris Bishop says the new homes, delivered through Community Housing Providers (CHPs), reflect the Government’s drive to ensure “the right homes are built in the right places for those most in need.”

“Our Government backs social housing, and we’re determined to deliver it better,” Bishop said. “That means focusing on homes that match real community demand, particularly smaller, affordable, and well-located dwellings for singles and small families.”

Expanding Social Housing Across Canterbury

Since November 2023, CHPs and Kāinga Ora have delivered over 6,800 net new social homes nationwide, including 837 in Canterbury. The latest initiative adds another 65-plus homes through local CHPs, including the Christchurch Methodist Mission and the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust.

The homes will be built in Lyttelton, Linwood, Merivale, and Somerfield—areas chosen for their accessibility, established amenities, and proximity to essential services. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated funding to regions based on housing register data, local demand, and emergency housing pressures.

More than 80 percent of these new homes will be one- and two-bedroom units, directly addressing Canterbury’s greatest social housing shortfall. “Half of those waiting for a home nationally need a one-bedroom property, yet only 12 percent of Kāinga Ora’s stock meets that need,” Bishop noted. “In Canterbury, 88 percent of the housing register demand is for one- and two-bedroom places, so these new homes will make a real difference.”

Supporting Community Housing Providers

The initiative is part of a broader Government reset of the social housing system, focusing on empowering community housing providers with the financial tools and flexibility to build faster.

“The Community Housing Funding Agency recently received an A+ credit rating from S&P Global, which is a huge vote of confidence in the sector,” Bishop said. “And with our new loan guarantee scheme, CHPs will benefit from lower borrowing costs, allowing them to build more homes for those who need them most.”

The Government has also committed funding for over 2,000 additional CHP-delivered homes nationwide in the next two years. Bishop says these partnerships are essential to increasing supply while ensuring affordability and sustainability.

“We’re simplifying the funding system so providers can focus on building, rather than navigating a confusing web of overlapping funds,” he explained. “These Canterbury projects show what’s possible when community organisations and government work together efficiently.”

Delivering Warm, Dry Homes That Change Lives

Already, four homes have been completed by the Christchurch Methodist Mission, while over 60 others are scheduled for delivery from early 2026 through the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust and its construction partners.

Bishop said each completed home represents more than a number on a spreadsheet—it means security and dignity for families and individuals who have been waiting for stable housing.

“Every set of keys handed over is another person or family in a warm, dry social home,” he said. “Our focus is on building not just more homes, but the right homes—those that genuinely meet the needs of people and communities.”

The Canterbury developments form part of a national housing transformation agenda, which aims to balance government-led and community-delivered projects, boost construction sector confidence, and ensure that public housing remains responsive to local needs.

With demand for smaller, energy-efficient homes growing rapidly, the Government says Canterbury’s new social housing projects represent a model for how future housing investment will be targeted—smart, sustainable, and people-centred.