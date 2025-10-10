Family Feud Over Luxury Car Turns Violent

A domestic altercation turned violent in Vanchiyoor, where a man allegedly attacked his son with a metal rod, inflicting serious injuries. The dispute reportedly stemmed from the son's demand for a luxury car, following a recent gift of an expensive motorbike from his father.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, leaving the son, aged 28, in a critical condition at the government medical college. The father's whereabouts remain unknown as he has switched off his phone, prompting a police search amid an attempted murder charge under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Neighbors and relatives described the son as frequently demanding expensive items despite being unemployed, which often led to heated arguments. The father, unable to meet the demand for a car, was attacked by the son before retaliating with the metal rod, as per police accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)