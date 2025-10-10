Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Impact Israeli Gymnasts’ Participation In Jakarta Championship

Indonesia denies visas to Israeli gymnasts, preventing their participation in a world championship amid tensions over Israel's actions in Gaza. Indonesia's stance aligns with its policy of no formal ties with Israel. The situation highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions and the influence of sports on international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's decision to deny visas to Israeli gymnasts, preventing their participation in a Jakarta world championship, raises significant diplomatic tensions. The move comes amid outrage over Israel's military actions in Gaza, highlighting the complexities of international relations where sports intersect with politics.

According to Ita Juliati, head of the Indonesian gymnastics federation, the Israeli team will not attend the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship, planned from October 19 to 25. This decision reflects Indonesia's longstanding position of withholding diplomatic ties with Israel, contingent on Israel's recognition of Palestinian sovereignty.

The controversy has sparked a wave of public support for Palestine on social media and echoes previous sports-related disputes. International criticism and diplomatic complexities continue to influence how sports function as a platform for political expression and inter-nation dynamics.

