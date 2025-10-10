Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

In a bold move to address aerial threats, Sweden has earmarked 3.5 billion Swedish crowns for advanced anti-drone systems, Defence Minister Pal Jonson revealed on Friday. This initiative comes amid a surge in drone activity that has unsettled European aviation, raising alarms about potential hybrid conflicts impacting Ukraine's European allies, despite Russian denials of involvement.

Highlighting the pressing nature of modern aerial challenges, Jonson emphasized on social media that safeguarding airspace is now critical. Sweden, a NATO affiliate, plans to deploy systems designed to neutralize drones, introduce hunter drones at air bases, and equip installations with jamming sensors, among various defensive upgrades.

Furthermore, the Swedish government has allocated an additional 1.5 billion crowns to strengthen the JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft, produced by Saab. This funding will cover essential spare parts, mission-specific equipment, and base materials, significantly enhancing the air force's operational resilience and flexibility from diverse airbase locations.

