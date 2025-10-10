Left Menu

Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

Sweden announces a significant investment of 3.5 billion Swedish crowns to enhance its anti-drone systems due to increased aerial threats. Defense Minister Pal Jonson highlights the modern warfare risks posed by drones. Additional funds will also boost the JAS 39 Gripen aircraft's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:36 IST
Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to address aerial threats, Sweden has earmarked 3.5 billion Swedish crowns for advanced anti-drone systems, Defence Minister Pal Jonson revealed on Friday. This initiative comes amid a surge in drone activity that has unsettled European aviation, raising alarms about potential hybrid conflicts impacting Ukraine's European allies, despite Russian denials of involvement.

Highlighting the pressing nature of modern aerial challenges, Jonson emphasized on social media that safeguarding airspace is now critical. Sweden, a NATO affiliate, plans to deploy systems designed to neutralize drones, introduce hunter drones at air bases, and equip installations with jamming sensors, among various defensive upgrades.

Furthermore, the Swedish government has allocated an additional 1.5 billion crowns to strengthen the JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft, produced by Saab. This funding will cover essential spare parts, mission-specific equipment, and base materials, significantly enhancing the air force's operational resilience and flexibility from diverse airbase locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

