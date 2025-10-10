Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Claims Victory Against Militants

Pakistan's military announced it killed 30 militants linked to the October 7 ambush on its convoy, which resulted in 11 Pakistani military deaths. The attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, accused by Islamabad of receiving India's backing, a claim India denies. Relations with both India and Afghanistan remain strained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military development, Pakistan announced the elimination of 30 militants responsible for the deadly October 7 ambush on a military convoy. The incident had resulted in the deaths of nine soldiers and two officers. Accountability for the attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has a longstanding aim of overthrowing the government for an Islamic-led regime.

The Pakistani military, citing credible intelligence, stated that after intense fire exchanges, the responsible militants were neutralized. Tensions between Pakistan and India continue to escalate, with Islamabad accusing New Delhi of funding and supporting such militant actions, a charge India dismisses as unfounded.

Relations with Afghanistan are also strained as Pakistan alleges that militants receive training in Afghan territory, a claim Kabul denies. This military statement coincides with significant developments, including explosions in Kabul and the visit of Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India, marking a milestone in diplomatic engagements since the Taliban took control in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

