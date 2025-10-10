Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended in Hawala Money Heist

Nine policemen from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district have found themselves at the center of a serious scandal, as they face suspension for reportedly looting Rs 1.45 crore of hawala money. The incident occurred when officers intercepted a vehicle in the Siladehi forest transporting cash allegedly intended for Maharashtra.

Instead of confiscating the money, they allegedly assaulted the driver and attempted to keep the funds for themselves. The alleged misconduct went unnoticed until the victims, including the driver and the money's sender, approached the authorities, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Pramod Verma.

The matter continues to develop, as inquiries led by Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta intensify. Meanwhile, action against various officers, including City Superintendent of Police Pooja Pandey, is under consideration, with the local administration ensuring thorough scrutiny of all involved.