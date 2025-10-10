Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended in Hawala Money Heist

Nine policemen from Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, have been suspended for allegedly looting Rs 1.45 crore in hawala money during a vehicle check. The incident unraveled when the driver and a businessman, who sent the money, reported the crime. An investigation is underway, revealing more officers might face action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended in Hawala Money Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine policemen from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district have found themselves at the center of a serious scandal, as they face suspension for reportedly looting Rs 1.45 crore of hawala money. The incident occurred when officers intercepted a vehicle in the Siladehi forest transporting cash allegedly intended for Maharashtra.

Instead of confiscating the money, they allegedly assaulted the driver and attempted to keep the funds for themselves. The alleged misconduct went unnoticed until the victims, including the driver and the money's sender, approached the authorities, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Pramod Verma.

The matter continues to develop, as inquiries led by Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta intensify. Meanwhile, action against various officers, including City Superintendent of Police Pooja Pandey, is under consideration, with the local administration ensuring thorough scrutiny of all involved.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

 India
2
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

 Global
3
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality

UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortali...

 Switzerland
4
Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025