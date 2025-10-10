Supreme Court Seeks Response on Voting Rights for Undertrial Prisoners

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission in response to a PIL advocating for the voting rights of approximately 4.5 lakh undertrial prisoners imprisoned in Indian jails.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran considered lawyer Prashant Bhushan's argument that the existing prohibition under Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, infringes upon constitutional rights and international norms.

The petition, filed by Sunita Sharma from Punjab, names the Centre through the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Election Commission as respondents. It demands legal intervention to ensure that these prisoners, especially those not convicted for electoral offences, are granted their right to vote.

