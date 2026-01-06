Election Commission Under Fire: Constitutional Powers and Voter Roll Purification

The Election Commission (EC) has defended its authority before the Supreme Court to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This move is aimed at ensuring that only eligible citizens, and not foreigners, are registered voters, highlighting significant constitutional issues involving citizenship and voting rights.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the EC, argued that the Commission has both the power and duty to purify electoral rolls. He emphasized that key constitutional positions, as outlined in the Constitution, require Indian citizenship. This underlines the citizen-centric nature of India's democratic framework.

The debate touches on whether Article 324 is overshadowed by legislative provisions or retains its authority, particularly in revising electoral rolls. While addressing concerns about potential overlaps with the National Register of Citizens, Dwivedi distinguished between the SIR's goal of ensuring voter eligibility and broader citizenship verification procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)