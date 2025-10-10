Left Menu

French Bond Spread Widens Amid Political Uncertainty

The yield spread between French and German government bonds widened slightly amid France's political turmoil. Overall European markets remained stable, with a modest decrease in German Bund yields. Emmanuel Macron's government is seeking resolution after Prime Minister Lecornu's resignation, while the Italian yield spread remains unchanged.

The political turbulence in France has led to a slight widening of the yield spread between French government bonds and German Bunds, signalling investor concerns. President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to navigate through the crisis after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's recent resignation.

While France grapples with political uncertainty, the broader European bond market has maintained stability. Italy's bond yield spread with Germany has remained consistent, and German Bund yields have experienced a minor drop, underscoring a lack of significant market direction despite global uncertainties.

Market participants are closely watching how the French government addresses its political challenges, with Macron set to appoint a new Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Italy awaits S&P's credit rating review following Fitch's upgrade last month, while U.S. Treasury yields have shown little movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

