Birthday Party Chaos: Tragic Hit-and-Run

A tragic incident unfolded at a birthday party in Simradha village when a pedestrian was killed, and another person injured in a hit-and-run on Thursday night. The chaos began as guests, reportedly intoxicated, caused a disturbance prompting villagers to intervene.

Amit Gautam, one of the individuals involved in the brawl, was beaten by locals. In an attempt to flee, he drove his car at high speed, hitting pedestrian Hani Sahu, who was operating his food cart. Unfortunately, Sahu succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while another car occupant, Ashish Kaushik, was also hospitalized due to injuries.

Police, led by Superintendent Preeti Verma, swiftly responded to the scene, arresting Gautam and launching a full investigation into the case. The incident has sparked concerns about public safety and responsible behavior at social gatherings.

