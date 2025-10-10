ED Raids Stir West Bengal Politics: Alleged Recruitment Scandal Under Scrutiny
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in Kolkata, targeting properties linked to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose as part of an investigation into recruitment irregularities. The operation included the minister's office and residences of former officials, aiming to gather documents related to alleged corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into recruitment irregularities by conducting search operations at six locations in Kolkata. This includes a property linked to Sujit Bose, a West Bengal minister.
Officials confirmed that the raids targeted the residence-cum-office of the minister in Salt Lake and homes of former South Dum Dum Municipality officials.
These actions are part of efforts to collect documents related to corruption allegations. The ED had prior interactions with Bose, questioning him for over 12 hours in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister
Supreme Court Demands Original IHFL Records Amid Alleged Financial Irregularities
Odisha's Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scandal Fuels Political Tensions
Scandal Unveiled: Gold-Plating Irregularities at Sabarimala Temple
SIT Formed to Probe Gold-Clad Idol Irregularities at Sabarimala Temple