ED Raids Stir West Bengal Politics: Alleged Recruitment Scandal Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into recruitment irregularities by conducting search operations at six locations in Kolkata. This includes a property linked to Sujit Bose, a West Bengal minister.

Officials confirmed that the raids targeted the residence-cum-office of the minister in Salt Lake and homes of former South Dum Dum Municipality officials.

These actions are part of efforts to collect documents related to corruption allegations. The ED had prior interactions with Bose, questioning him for over 12 hours in January.

