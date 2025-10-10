Left Menu

ED Raids Stir West Bengal Politics: Alleged Recruitment Scandal Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in Kolkata, targeting properties linked to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose as part of an investigation into recruitment irregularities. The operation included the minister's office and residences of former officials, aiming to gather documents related to alleged corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into recruitment irregularities by conducting search operations at six locations in Kolkata. This includes a property linked to Sujit Bose, a West Bengal minister.

Officials confirmed that the raids targeted the residence-cum-office of the minister in Salt Lake and homes of former South Dum Dum Municipality officials.

These actions are part of efforts to collect documents related to corruption allegations. The ED had prior interactions with Bose, questioning him for over 12 hours in January.

