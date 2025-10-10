Left Menu

Tensions Flare at Assam-Meghalaya Border: A Call for Peace

Following a deadly clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized dialogue over violence. The conflict erupted during a paddy harvesting dispute in the West Karbi Anglong district. Sangma urged communities to prioritize peaceful negotiations to resolve border disagreements, highlighting ongoing efforts to address territorial disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly clash at the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made a fervent appeal for peace and dialogue. The incident, which occurred over a paddy harvesting dispute, underscores ongoing tensions in the West Karbi Anglong district.

The altercation erupted when villagers from Meghalaya began harvesting crops, prompting opposition from Assam's Tapat villagers. This confrontation resulted in one fatality and several injuries. Tensions remain high as residents from Lapangap in Meghalaya and Tapat in Assam grapple with border disputes.

Chief Minister Sangma, currently in Imphal, highlighted the need for calm, urging both communities to engage in peaceful negotiations. He pointed to efforts to resolve the territorial disputes, noting that six of twelve contentious areas have already been addressed. Sangma emphasized the importance of cooperation and dialogue in finding lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

