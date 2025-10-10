Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecrackers for Delhi-NCR Festivities

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing a plea from National Capital Region (NCR) states to allow green firecrackers during festive occasions in Delhi-NCR. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to consider a balanced approach, permitting green crackers with certain time restrictions on Diwali.

Mehta proposed several conditions, such as allowing only NEERI-approved green crackers and ensuring sales occur solely through licensed traders. Additionally, online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart would be prohibited from selling these firecrackers. The proposal also includes specific time slots for Christmas, New Year, and Gurpurab celebrations.

The hearing continues as the Supreme Court examines the manufacturing and sale regulations for green firecrackers in the region, aiming to reconcile festive needs with environmental safety. The court has already conditionally permitted certified manufacturers to produce but not sell in Delhi-NCR without approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)