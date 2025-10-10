Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecrackers for Delhi-NCR Festivities
NCR states have petitioned the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers during key festivals in Delhi-NCR. The Solicitor General suggested a balanced approach with strict regulations, including limited hours and licensed sales, to mitigate environmental hazards while allowing festive celebrations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is currently reviewing a plea from National Capital Region (NCR) states to allow green firecrackers during festive occasions in Delhi-NCR. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to consider a balanced approach, permitting green crackers with certain time restrictions on Diwali.
Mehta proposed several conditions, such as allowing only NEERI-approved green crackers and ensuring sales occur solely through licensed traders. Additionally, online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart would be prohibited from selling these firecrackers. The proposal also includes specific time slots for Christmas, New Year, and Gurpurab celebrations.
The hearing continues as the Supreme Court examines the manufacturing and sale regulations for green firecrackers in the region, aiming to reconcile festive needs with environmental safety. The court has already conditionally permitted certified manufacturers to produce but not sell in Delhi-NCR without approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bursting of firecrackers may be allowed subject to conditions, including that only NEERI-approved green crackers, be sold: NCR states to SC.
J-K statehood: Centre and UT government are holding consultations, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells SC.
J-K statehood: Solicitor General says there are some people who are spreading specific narrative and presenting grim picture of J-K.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says attack on CJI was unpardonable, hails the judge for magnanimity.