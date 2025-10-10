Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecrackers for Delhi-NCR Festivities

NCR states have petitioned the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers during key festivals in Delhi-NCR. The Solicitor General suggested a balanced approach with strict regulations, including limited hours and licensed sales, to mitigate environmental hazards while allowing festive celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing a plea from National Capital Region (NCR) states to allow green firecrackers during festive occasions in Delhi-NCR. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to consider a balanced approach, permitting green crackers with certain time restrictions on Diwali.

Mehta proposed several conditions, such as allowing only NEERI-approved green crackers and ensuring sales occur solely through licensed traders. Additionally, online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart would be prohibited from selling these firecrackers. The proposal also includes specific time slots for Christmas, New Year, and Gurpurab celebrations.

The hearing continues as the Supreme Court examines the manufacturing and sale regulations for green firecrackers in the region, aiming to reconcile festive needs with environmental safety. The court has already conditionally permitted certified manufacturers to produce but not sell in Delhi-NCR without approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

