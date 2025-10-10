Supreme Court Hints Firecracker Ban Relaxation Pre-Diwali
The Supreme Court, ahead of Diwali, suggested that a complete firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR is impractical, hinting at potential relaxation. Discussions involved the manufacture and regulation of 'green' crackers with multiple stakeholders, including the Centre and environmentalists, debating balance between celebration and environmental protection.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Friday deemed a total ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as impractical. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai suggested that some relaxation could be on the horizon, especially with respect to 'green' firecrackers.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and NCR states, fervently argued against the blanket ban, calling for a nuanced approach that allows for the celebration of festivals with reduced environmental impact. He highlighted that pollution levels had not significantly improved despite existing bans.
The court concluded hearings on a series of pleas concerning firecracker regulation, considering arguments from various stakeholders including firecracker manufacturers and environmentalists. The court is set to balance the need for environmental protection with the celebration of cultural festivities.
ALSO READ
SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecrackers for Delhi-NCR Festivities
NCR states urge SC to allow bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.
Ramayan: A Symbol of Social Values and Environmental Protection
Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Green Firecrackers and Court Plea