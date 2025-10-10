Left Menu

A Plea for Release: Kashmiri Leaders Appeal to Indian Government

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to free Kashmiris imprisoned for dissent. He emphasizes that this act would greatly improve relations with the Kashmiri people and address the prolonged suffering of detainees and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, issued a heartfelt appeal to Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He called for the release of Kashmiri prisoners, suggesting that such a move would greatly enhance goodwill among the people of the valley.

Speaking at the historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz highlighted the plight of countless Kashmiris, who remain imprisoned under stringent laws for merely expressing differing opinions. He underscored the severe mental and physical toll on these detainees and the continued suffering faced by their families.

Mirwaiz also noted that the detainees include prominent political figures such as Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, and several others. He urged the government to view the issue through a humanitarian lens, asserting that releasing these individuals would end their family's long-standing hardships and foster goodwill in Kashmir.

