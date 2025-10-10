Zelenskiy Pushes for Fair Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he conversed with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on the fair utilization of frozen Russian assets.

Zelenskiy's remarks came following a substantial overnight air assault by Russian forces on Ukraine, heightening the urgency of his call.

He stressed the importance of deploying these assets to mitigate Russia's war effect and assist in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukrainian life, urging Europe for increased political resolve to achieve this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)