Zelenskiy Pushes for Fair Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has spoken with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde about using frozen Russian assets to counteract Russia's actions and aid Ukraine's rebuilding efforts. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for European political will to implement these solutions after recent Russian air strikes.

Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he conversed with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on the fair utilization of frozen Russian assets.

Zelenskiy's remarks came following a substantial overnight air assault by Russian forces on Ukraine, heightening the urgency of his call.

He stressed the importance of deploying these assets to mitigate Russia's war effect and assist in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukrainian life, urging Europe for increased political resolve to achieve this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

