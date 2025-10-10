Government Reaffirms Support for Law Enforcement Amid High-Profile Raids

The South African government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and supporting the work of law enforcement agencies, following a series of high-profile raids that have drawn widespread public attention.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi said the government noted the ongoing operations by investigative authorities and emphasised that such actions form part of their lawful mandate to combat corruption and promote accountability across all levels of the state.

“These operations fall within the normal scope of their mandate to investigate matters and recover assets. The public is reminded that such activities are a standard and essential part of government’s fight against corruption, ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law,” Baloyi said.

Baloyi added that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to perform their duties without interference or disruption, stressing that their independence is critical to maintaining public trust in the justice system.

“Government is confident that law enforcement agencies will at all material times act in full compliance with the law,” he said.

Raids on Senior Officials and Corruption Suspects

Baloyi’s remarks come in the wake of coordinated operations carried out by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other law enforcement entities targeting several high-ranking officials and individuals linked to alleged corruption and misconduct.

On Thursday, a multi-agency task team conducted a raid at the home of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya in Centurion. The team reportedly seized several electronic devices, including cellphones and a laptop, as part of an investigation into criminal syndicates operating in Gauteng, to which Sibiya has been allegedly linked.

In a related operation, authorities also raided the home of Cedrick Nkabinde, the suspended Chief of Staff to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The raid forms part of an ongoing probe into alleged networks of corruption and irregular activities within law enforcement ranks.

Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, the SIU executed a search warrant at the luxury mansion of Hangwani Maumela, a businessman identified as a central figure in the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal. The scandal, which came to light in 2022, revealed widespread procurement irregularities at the hospital, with contracts worth millions allegedly awarded to shell companies linked to Maumela.

Parliamentary and Judicial Inquiries Ahead

The unfolding investigations have drawn significant national attention, particularly given the seniority of those implicated. Lieutenant-General Sibiya is scheduled to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee next week, where he is expected to provide testimony related to ongoing allegations of criminal and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He is also set to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was established to examine claims of corruption, internal sabotage, and political manipulation within the police force. The Commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, aims to restore institutional integrity within the SAPS and strengthen oversight of senior police leadership.

Upholding Rule of Law and Institutional Accountability

Government has reiterated that these actions are part of a broader campaign to restore transparency, integrity, and accountability within public institutions. The Presidency and the Ministry of Justice have in recent months reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance on corruption, highlighting the importance of empowering investigative agencies such as the SIU, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Analysts have noted that the coordinated nature of the raids reflects a growing assertiveness among law enforcement agencies, particularly following calls from civil society for visible progress in tackling corruption involving high-profile officials.

Public Confidence in Law Enforcement

Baloyi urged the public to allow due process to unfold and to avoid speculation that could undermine investigations. “Our institutions are bound by law and operate within established frameworks of justice. We must give them the necessary space to carry out their work effectively and independently,” he said.

The recent developments mark a renewed phase in South Africa’s anti-corruption drive, which has gained momentum since the release of the Zondo Commission findings on state capture. The government’s commitment to transparency and reform remains under close scrutiny, as the public and oversight bodies await further outcomes from the investigations and parliamentary hearings in the coming weeks.