Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

An inter-state drug trafficking operation was thwarted on Friday as police captured Lokesh Bareth, apprehending him with seven kilograms of opium and two kilograms of poppy straw, valued at Rs one crore. These substances were seized during a covert operation led by the Special Operations Team (SOT) in coordination with Keesara police.

Bareth, originally hailing from Rajasthan, had a background as a hotel manager in Udaipur. Following his unemployment, he became involved in the drug trade through an alliance with a person named Jagadish Gujjar. Their plan involved smuggling opium to cities like Hyderabad and Chennai to make quick cash.

The arrest occurred as Bareth disembarked at Hyderabad after traveling from Rajasthan with the illicit substances concealed in a leather bag and a briefcase. While police have successfully detained Bareth, Jagadish Gujjar remains at large, with authorities ramping up efforts to capture him.

(With inputs from agencies.)