Left Menu

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

An inter-state drug peddler, Lokesh Bareth from Rajasthan, was arrested in Hyderabad with seven kilograms of opium and two kilograms of poppy straw, worth Rs one crore. This followed his collaboration with Jagadish Gujjar to sell drugs in major cities. Efforts to apprehend Gujjar are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:43 IST
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad
drug peddler
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-state drug trafficking operation was thwarted on Friday as police captured Lokesh Bareth, apprehending him with seven kilograms of opium and two kilograms of poppy straw, valued at Rs one crore. These substances were seized during a covert operation led by the Special Operations Team (SOT) in coordination with Keesara police.

Bareth, originally hailing from Rajasthan, had a background as a hotel manager in Udaipur. Following his unemployment, he became involved in the drug trade through an alliance with a person named Jagadish Gujjar. Their plan involved smuggling opium to cities like Hyderabad and Chennai to make quick cash.

The arrest occurred as Bareth disembarked at Hyderabad after traveling from Rajasthan with the illicit substances concealed in a leather bag and a briefcase. While police have successfully detained Bareth, Jagadish Gujjar remains at large, with authorities ramping up efforts to capture him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France

Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France

 Global
2
Indian Golfers Shine at Women's Indian Open: Hitaashee Bakshi Leads

Indian Golfers Shine at Women's Indian Open: Hitaashee Bakshi Leads

 Global
3
Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya

Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya

 India
4
Sambhal MP Urges for Policy Over Punishment

Sambhal MP Urges for Policy Over Punishment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025