Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Major Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir
A well-known drug peddler has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, along with the arrest of two more individuals in Samba for heroin possession. Authorities aim to send a strong warning to drug offenders with these arrests.
- Country:
- India
A notorious drug peddler has been arrested under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police reported on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Mohd Sadiq, is a repeat offender with several FIRs against him at the Billawar police station.
According to a police spokesperson, Sadiq's repeated illegal activities had created a climate of fear among local residents. His recent detention under the PIT-NDPS Act aims to deter other drug peddlers and anti-social elements in the region.
Additionally, two other individuals were arrested in Samba district for possessing 9.72 grams of heroin. Deepak Sharma and Adil Hussain were caught during a police checkpoint in Vijaypur, leading to their arrest under the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Targets Illegal Religious Structures Amid Immigration Concerns
EC illegally using mobile apps developed by BJP’s IT cell to conduct SIR in Bengal, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee in Sagar Island.
Major Drug Bust in Ghazipur: A Significant Seizure of Heroin
Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back
Blasts at Dhenkanal: Illegal Quarry Exposes Political Fissures