Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Major Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

A well-known drug peddler has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, along with the arrest of two more individuals in Samba for heroin possession. Authorities aim to send a strong warning to drug offenders with these arrests.

A notorious drug peddler has been arrested under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police reported on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Mohd Sadiq, is a repeat offender with several FIRs against him at the Billawar police station.

According to a police spokesperson, Sadiq's repeated illegal activities had created a climate of fear among local residents. His recent detention under the PIT-NDPS Act aims to deter other drug peddlers and anti-social elements in the region.

Additionally, two other individuals were arrested in Samba district for possessing 9.72 grams of heroin. Deepak Sharma and Adil Hussain were caught during a police checkpoint in Vijaypur, leading to their arrest under the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.

