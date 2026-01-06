Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Major Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

A notorious drug peddler has been arrested under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police reported on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Mohd Sadiq, is a repeat offender with several FIRs against him at the Billawar police station.

According to a police spokesperson, Sadiq's repeated illegal activities had created a climate of fear among local residents. His recent detention under the PIT-NDPS Act aims to deter other drug peddlers and anti-social elements in the region.

Additionally, two other individuals were arrested in Samba district for possessing 9.72 grams of heroin. Deepak Sharma and Adil Hussain were caught during a police checkpoint in Vijaypur, leading to their arrest under the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.

