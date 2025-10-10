Left Menu

Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

Hamas, previously a major militant threat in Gaza, has been significantly weakened over the past two years according to Israel's military. Brigadier General Effie Defrin emphasized Hamas' defeat and urged Gaza residents to respect the ceasefire. Displaced Palestinians are now returning home as Israeli troops withdraw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas is no longer the militant group it was when it invaded Israel and initiated a two-year war in Gaza, an Israeli military spokesperson announced as a ceasefire took effect on Friday.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin declared that Hamas has been systematically defeated in every encounter. He appealed to the people of Gaza to avoid areas under the control of the Israel Defense Forces to ensure their safety.

Following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, thousands of displaced Palestinians have started returning to their homes as Israeli forces begin withdrawing from parts of the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

