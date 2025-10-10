Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

Hamas is no longer the militant group it was when it invaded Israel and initiated a two-year war in Gaza, an Israeli military spokesperson announced as a ceasefire took effect on Friday.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin declared that Hamas has been systematically defeated in every encounter. He appealed to the people of Gaza to avoid areas under the control of the Israel Defense Forces to ensure their safety.

Following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, thousands of displaced Palestinians have started returning to their homes as Israeli forces begin withdrawing from parts of the enclave.

