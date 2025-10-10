Tragedy Strikes After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maniyar town, a 40-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Rajbhar, allegedly took his own life following a domestic dispute with his wife on Friday.

According to police reports, Rajbhar, a resident of Chandu Pakad Ward No 4, hanged himself in his home shortly after an argument with his wife, Pramila. She had left to visit her parental home earlier in the day. The police were alerted in the afternoon, and the body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer Kausal Pathak confirmed the ongoing investigation to understand the circumstances leading to Rajbhar's death. Rajbhar is survived by his two daughters and five sons, who were at school when the unfortunate event took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)