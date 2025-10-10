Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A 40-year-old man, Jitendra Rajbhar, allegedly died by suicide in Maniyar, Uttar Pradesh, following a dispute with his wife. The police are investigating the incident, which occurred after an argument with his wife, Pramila, who left for her parental home. Rajbhar is survived by seven children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maniyar town, a 40-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Rajbhar, allegedly took his own life following a domestic dispute with his wife on Friday.

According to police reports, Rajbhar, a resident of Chandu Pakad Ward No 4, hanged himself in his home shortly after an argument with his wife, Pramila. She had left to visit her parental home earlier in the day. The police were alerted in the afternoon, and the body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer Kausal Pathak confirmed the ongoing investigation to understand the circumstances leading to Rajbhar's death. Rajbhar is survived by his two daughters and five sons, who were at school when the unfortunate event took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

