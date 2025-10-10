Bribery Scandal: Thane Court Rejects Bail for Municipal Officials

In a significant development, a local court in Thane declined bail for a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and two associates involved in a 25 lakh rupee bribery case. This decision was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge S S Shinde, following comprehensive arguments presented by the public prosecutor and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

The case centers around Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shankar Patole, who was detained alongside data operator Omkar Gaikar during a coordinated sting operation led by the ACB at the TMC headquarters on October 1. A third individual, Sushant Surve, later surrendered to authorities.

All three accused remain in judicial custody as they await a formal order. The court's denial of bail has marked a critical turn in the ongoing investigation into municipal corruption and bribery within the Thane Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)