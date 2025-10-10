Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Thane Court Rejects Bail for Municipal Officials

Thane's Additional Sessions Judge rejected bail applications of Thane Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Shankar Patole and two others in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case, citing insufficient grounds for release. The accused, including a data operator and an official who surrendered, remain in judicial custody pending a detailed order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:16 IST
Bribery Scandal: Thane Court Rejects Bail for Municipal Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a local court in Thane declined bail for a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and two associates involved in a 25 lakh rupee bribery case. This decision was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge S S Shinde, following comprehensive arguments presented by the public prosecutor and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

The case centers around Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shankar Patole, who was detained alongside data operator Omkar Gaikar during a coordinated sting operation led by the ACB at the TMC headquarters on October 1. A third individual, Sushant Surve, later surrendered to authorities.

All three accused remain in judicial custody as they await a formal order. The court's denial of bail has marked a critical turn in the ongoing investigation into municipal corruption and bribery within the Thane Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dwarka Housing Crisis: RWA Demands Urgent Structural Audit Post-Basement Blast

Dwarka Housing Crisis: RWA Demands Urgent Structural Audit Post-Basement Bla...

 India
2
Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life

Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life

 India
3
NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

 Global
4
Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025