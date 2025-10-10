New Screwworm Case Detected in Queretaro Livestock

In a recent development, Mexico's Agriculture Ministry has announced the identification of another screwworm case in central Queretaro. The discovery was made during a routine inspection of livestock shipments originating from the country's south-southeast region.

The latest case involves a single animal, and swift measures were implemented to contain the potential spread of the pest. The ministry has confirmed that protocols designed to curb the dissemination of Screwworm were promptly activated.

This decisive action underscores the ongoing vigilance and preparedness of agricultural authorities in safeguarding livestock health and public safety across the region.

