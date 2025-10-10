Left Menu

New Screwworm Case Detected in Queretaro Livestock

Mexico's Agriculture Ministry reported a new screwworm case in Queretaro, identified in livestock from the south-southeast. Immediate protocols were activated to prevent further spread. The infected livestock was isolated to minimize the risk of contagion, demonstrating the ministry's commitment to containment and public safety.

Updated: 10-10-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:21 IST
In a recent development, Mexico's Agriculture Ministry has announced the identification of another screwworm case in central Queretaro. The discovery was made during a routine inspection of livestock shipments originating from the country's south-southeast region.

The latest case involves a single animal, and swift measures were implemented to contain the potential spread of the pest. The ministry has confirmed that protocols designed to curb the dissemination of Screwworm were promptly activated.

This decisive action underscores the ongoing vigilance and preparedness of agricultural authorities in safeguarding livestock health and public safety across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

