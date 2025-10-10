Unveiled: Arrest of Armed Duo Foils Potential Crime
A 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were apprehended for possessing a pistol, intending to execute a crime. They were caught near Kharkhai river bed after police acted on a tip-off. The accused, identified as Ravinath and Ashish Machua, were charged under the Arms Act.
Police in the city have arrested a 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew following the seizure of a pistol from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off about an impending crime, police detained the two near Kharkhai river bed on Thursday. Upon searching, authorities found a country-made pistol and live ammunition, said SP Kumar Sivashish at a press conference.
The suspects, Ravinath Machua and his nephew Ashish Machua, residents of Shastrinagar Block-V, were charged under the Arms Act. Ravinath has a history of arrest, linked to illegal liquor trade.
