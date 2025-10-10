High Court Demands Officers' Presence in Kathua Custodial Death Case
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has summoned two police officers from a Special Investigation Team in a case about the custodial death of Makhan Din, a Gujjar youth. Alleged police torture led Din to suicide in February. The investigation and responses are under judicial scrutiny.
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has demanded the personal appearance of two police officers involved in a Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the custodial death of a Gujjar youth, who died by suicide in Kathua district earlier this year.
Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal instructed the SIT head and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Billawar, to attend the upcoming court hearing on October 27. This arises from the case of Makhan Din, a 25-year-old Gujjar youth who claimed innocence before committing suicide after purported police torture.
The court is scrutinizing the presence of officers Jugal and Harish, possibly involved when the deceased was removed from a hospital and his residence, and has requested their investigation reports by the next hearing. The government has been criticized for delays in the response.
