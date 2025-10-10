Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Two Children Dead in Bengaluru

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 27-year-old woman and her two young children were found dead by suicide, according to local police reports.

The victims, identified as Vijayalakshmi and her children aged 1 and 4, hailed from Raichur district but were residing in Bengaluru due to the husband's job at a local mall.

Police suspect the tragedy was precipitated by a domestic dispute, as initial investigations reveal that Vijayalakshmi allegedly strangled her children before taking her own life. In the absence of a suicide note, further inquiries are underway.

