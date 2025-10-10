Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Two Children Dead in Bengaluru
A 27-year-old woman, Vijayalakshmi, and her two children were found dead by suicide in Bengaluru. Police believe a marital dispute may have driven her to such an extreme action. The tragic incident took place in Bagalagunte, where all three were found hanging. Investigations continue as no suicide note was discovered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:55 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 27-year-old woman and her two young children were found dead by suicide, according to local police reports.
The victims, identified as Vijayalakshmi and her children aged 1 and 4, hailed from Raichur district but were residing in Bengaluru due to the husband's job at a local mall.
Police suspect the tragedy was precipitated by a domestic dispute, as initial investigations reveal that Vijayalakshmi allegedly strangled her children before taking her own life. In the absence of a suicide note, further inquiries are underway.
