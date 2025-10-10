India and UK Launch £24 Million Connectivity and Innovation Centre for 6G Era

In a major boost to global digital collaboration, India and the United Kingdom today announced the launch of the India–UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, a flagship joint initiative to advance digital inclusion, next-generation connectivity, and secure communication systems.

The announcement marks a milestone in the two nations’ growing strategic technology partnership, reflecting their shared vision to build a trusted, inclusive, and resilient digital future. The Centre will serve as a bridge linking cutting-edge research, industry innovation, and field trials, enabling the translation of new technologies from laboratories to real-world applications.

A New Chapter in the India–UK Tech Partnership

The newly established Connectivity and Innovation Centre will unite the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) under the umbrella of the UK–India Technology Security Initiative. It is a key outcome of the Prime Minister–Prime Minister 2035 Vision, which identifies science, technology, and innovation as central pillars of bilateral cooperation.

Over the next four years, when the global race toward 6G will intensify, the Centre will focus on three critical domains shaping the future of communications:

Transforming Telecom with Artificial Intelligence (AI): The Centre will deploy advanced AI algorithms to optimize network operations, reduce latency, and enhance energy efficiency. It will promote AI-driven predictive maintenance, spectrum management, and customer experience tools — paving the way for self-organizing intelligent networks that can dynamically adapt to user demand. Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs): To address connectivity challenges in rural, mountainous, and remote regions, the partnership will accelerate research and development in satellite-based and airborne communication systems. This includes low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, high-altitude platform systems (HAPS), and drone-assisted communication relays — offering reliable high-speed internet where terrestrial networks are unfeasible. Telecoms Cybersecurity: Recognizing the growing cyber risks associated with connected infrastructure, the Centre will prioritize network resilience, encryption technologies, and open radio access networks (Open RAN). It aims to establish global benchmarks for secure and interoperable telecom systems, ensuring robust defences against emerging cyber threats.

Economic, Security, and Societal Impact

Connectivity technologies underpin both economic growth and national security. The joint initiative is expected to deliver tangible socio-economic benefits, including:

Boosting digital inclusion by extending affordable broadband access to underserved communities.

Creating commercial opportunities for telecom and tech startups across both nations.

Fostering global standards leadership in emerging technologies such as 6G and AI-driven communications.

Enhancing supply chain security by promoting open, interoperable, and trusted technology ecosystems.

By integrating applied research, lab testing, and real-world deployment, the India–UK partnership aims to establish a global model for collaborative innovation, aligning scientific excellence with industrial scalability.

“Connectivity is at the heart of economic transformation. Through this partnership, India and the UK are not just advancing technology — we are building secure, sustainable, and inclusive systems that empower societies,” a senior Indian government official said.

A £24 Million Investment in Future-Ready Infrastructure

The two countries have committed a combined initial investment of £24 million (approximately ₹250 crore) over four years to establish and operationalize the Centre. The funding will:

Support joint research programmes among leading Indian and British universities and technology institutes;

Enable industry–academia collaborations focused on testbeds and pilot projects;

Facilitate exchange programmes and joint training for researchers and engineers; and

Contribute to global standards development through coordinated participation in international technical bodies such as the ITU and 3GPP.

Both governments have reaffirmed that the initiative will strengthen the UK–India Research and Innovation Corridor, driving innovation-led growth while upholding the shared principles of transparency, trust, and sustainability.

Building the 6G Future: Research to Market

The Connectivity and Innovation Centre will act as an end-to-end platform, connecting academia, startups, telecom operators, and global technology firms. From fundamental research in advanced antenna systems and terahertz communication to real-world trials of AI-optimized networks, the Centre will help bring emerging technologies from concept to commercialization.

The collaboration also complements India’s ongoing Bharat 6G Mission and the UK’s Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review, both of which aim to shape the future of connected societies and enable equitable access to high-speed, low-latency communication technologies.

“The India–UK partnership is about co-creation and co-innovation,” said a UK government representative. “We are combining India’s scale, innovation capacity, and talent with the UK’s expertise in advanced research and policy frameworks — together, we can lead the next phase of global digital transformation.”

Reinforcing the UK–India 2035 Vision

The initiative stands as a flagship example of how the UK–India 2035 Roadmap is translating into concrete action. The two countries are already collaborating in diverse sectors such as climate technology, health innovation, quantum computing, and defence research. The new Centre adds a crucial layer — digital resilience and connectivity infrastructure — to this growing partnership.

By investing in joint R&D, the two nations also reaffirm their commitment to an open and secure Indo-Pacific, where technological cooperation supports economic prosperity and democratic values.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the India–UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre marks a decisive moment in the evolution of global technology partnerships. As both countries enter a defining decade for digital transformation, this initiative is poised to set new benchmarks for bilateral scientific collaboration, industry readiness, and societal impact.

Its mission is clear: to ensure that emerging communication technologies serve as instruments of inclusion, innovation, and trust, shaping a digital future that benefits all.