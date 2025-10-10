Left Menu

Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court Orders Investigation

The Kerala High Court has mandated a criminal investigation into the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala shrine's side frames. The court's directive follows an investigative report revealing serious discrepancies, emphasizing the need for a thorough probe by the state police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:46 IST
Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court Orders Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has taken a firm stand by directing the state police to launch a criminal investigation into the alleged gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala shrine, specifically concerning its side frames. The decision comes after a report highlighted significant discrepancies in the handling of gold-plated items, leading to suspicions of malpractice.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar noted that the investigation initially focused on the gold-plating of deity idols but uncovered serious issues related to door frames. The report disclosed that 474.9 grams of gold had been misappropriated, pointing towards possible misconduct by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The court's directive includes the necessity for the Special Investigation Team to execute a swift and impartial probe, with the Kerala High Court overseeing the process to ensure transparency and accountability. Media coverage on the issue was also addressed, urging the press to avoid sensationalism that might impair the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand High Court Demands Action Plan from RIMS

Jharkhand High Court Demands Action Plan from RIMS

 India
2
Giro d'Italia: A Global Ambassador for Cycling

Giro d'Italia: A Global Ambassador for Cycling

 Global
3
Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

 India
4
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025