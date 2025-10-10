Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court Orders Investigation

The Kerala High Court has taken a firm stand by directing the state police to launch a criminal investigation into the alleged gold misappropriation at the Sabarimala shrine, specifically concerning its side frames. The decision comes after a report highlighted significant discrepancies in the handling of gold-plated items, leading to suspicions of malpractice.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar noted that the investigation initially focused on the gold-plating of deity idols but uncovered serious issues related to door frames. The report disclosed that 474.9 grams of gold had been misappropriated, pointing towards possible misconduct by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The court's directive includes the necessity for the Special Investigation Team to execute a swift and impartial probe, with the Kerala High Court overseeing the process to ensure transparency and accountability. Media coverage on the issue was also addressed, urging the press to avoid sensationalism that might impair the judicial process.

